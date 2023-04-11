Despite jockeying with other major U.S. cities, New York City did not come out on top in its bid to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Chicago will host the next DNC from Aug. 19-22, 2024, President Joe Biden and other members of the party leadership announced on Tuesday. The news represents a loss for Mayor Eric Adams and other Democratic officials from the five boroughs, who spent months publicly making their case for the city to host next year’s convention.

A spokesperson for Adams did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Chicago’s win.

Adams and other officials announced the city’s bid to host the DNC last May. New York was among a handful of finalists that also included Atlanta. But despite long-held perceptions of New York as a Democratic stronghold, Republicans made significant statewide gains in the 2022 general election, helping to tip the balance of power in Washington.

At a rally in Times Square last month, Adams pitched New York City as an unparalleled contender for the convention, highlighting its many cultural and entertainment options and its status as a destination for dreamers.

“When you bring the convention here, you are going to send a message across America and across the globe: We have the dream here. That’s our product,” Adams said in March.

In a statement posted on the DNC's website, committee chair Jaime Harrison said “the Midwest reflects America.”

Adams has frequently thrown barbs at Midwestern states and cities, including Topeka, Kansas, drawing the ire of that city's mayor and Kansas' governor.

“I was in NYC visiting my granddaughter when you disparaged my hometown Topeka KS,” Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said in a Twitter post directed at Adams last month. “It was this granddaughter who, with her parents, delivered Kansas kindness to you at Gracie Mansion when you disparaged my state last September. Enough already. You owe Kansas an apology.”