New York City is considering using large hotels and places of worship to temporarily house the daily influx of asylum seekers streaming into the city, beyond the controversial “tent cities” already in the works, administration officials told elected leaders in a briefing Thursday. No details were divulged, including which hotels and places of worship, such as churches and synagogues, were under consideration, but Zachary Iscol, commissioner of the city’s Office of Emergency Management, told councilmembers those venues were among options being explored by the city. During the meeting, Iscol pushed back on criticism of the city administration’s efforts to deal with the monthslong influx of asylum seekers, including an aborted plan to house 1,000 migrants in a “tent city” in a parking lot at the Bronx's Orchard Beach. That plan was scrapped Monday after weekend rain inundated the site, which is in a floodplain. The first emergency relief center, scaled down to 500 beds, is now due to open on Randall’s Island. “If you guys are looking for somebody to blame, the blame should be squarely placed on the governors of Texas and other states,” Iscol said.

