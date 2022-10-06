New York City is considering using large hotels and places of worship to temporarily house the daily influx of asylum seekers streaming into the city, beyond the controversial “tent cities” already in the works, administration officials told elected leaders in a briefing Thursday.
No details were divulged, including which hotels and places of worship, such as churches and synagogues, were under consideration, but Zachary Iscol, commissioner of the city’s Office of Emergency Management, told councilmembers those venues were among options being explored by the city.
During the meeting, Iscol pushed back on criticism of the city administration’s efforts to deal with the monthslong influx of asylum seekers, including an aborted plan to house 1,000 migrants in a “tent city” in a parking lot at the Bronx's Orchard Beach.
That plan was scrapped Monday after weekend rain inundated the site, which is in a floodplain. The first emergency relief center, scaled down to 500 beds, is now due to open on Randall’s Island.
“If you guys are looking for somebody to blame, the blame should be squarely placed on the governors of Texas and other states,” Iscol said.
The briefing via Zoom – to which Gothamist gained access – came amid new milestones for the city.
Nine buses of asylum seekers – the highest number yet – arrived at the Port Authority Bus Terminal from Texas, city officials said. And the city’s latest tally of the homeless shelter population is just about 400 people short of breaking the record high of 61,415 from three years ago.
The city has strained to accommodate asylum seekers who have already arrived – more than 16,000 over the past several months, mostly from Central America and South America, after crossing the southern border into Texas. With no end in sight to the influx, officials are looking for ways to accommodate untold other newcomers.
Also on Thursday:
- "Sen. Chuck Schumer’s office is pushing for federal money for shelter and other asylum seekers services in New York City, according to Schumer staffer Garrett Armwood. He said the office is eyeing funding streams in the upcoming federal budget — to be voted on in December —including the Federal Emergency Management’s Emergency Food and Shelter Program, Housing and Urban Development community block grants, and other sources from the Department of Education and Health and Human services.
- The city is working with the MTA to provide more public transit to and from Randall’s Island, beyond the island’s sole M35 bus route. Iscol said the city has requested that buses run at least hourly, and probably every half-hour, from 5:40 to 12:40 a.m, to other boroughs in the city.
- Councilmember Diana Ayala criticized the mayor’s office for only notifying her a half-hour before Adams announced the new Randall’s Island relief center, which will be in her district. Iscol apologized, saying Mayor Eric Adams put him in charge of the decision-making.
“I know that the staff is working hard. That has never ever been in question,” Ayala said. “What is in question is how we're moving, and why we're moving. It seems in silence.”
The administration caught many advocacy groups and councilmembers by surprise with the announcement Monday it was nixing the Orchard Beach site.
The city is currently looking at some large local hotels to provide private rooms for asylum seeker families, Iscol said.
City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, Councilmember Shahana Hanif, and other councilmembers called on Adams to scrap plans for temporary housing – such as in tents – and consider 10 large and vacant hotels.
The Adams administration has not yet said when the center on Randall’s Island will open.
This story was updated: It clarifies possible funding sources being eyed by Sen. Chuck Schumer's office for delivering aid to New York City.