A fresh round of budget cuts from Mayor Eric Adams could bring an end to six-day service at the New York Public Library and its counterparts in Queens and Brooklyn, library leaders are warning.

Scores of patrons and families who have come to rely on libraries being open on Saturday or Sunday may be shut out, according to a letter sent to staff by NYPL President Anthony Marx and obtained by Gothamist. He warned that the new round of cuts could leave the system with a $23 million deficit .

“This would result in the elimination of Sunday service at all eight current locations, the reduction of hours, and moving to a five-day service schedule at a majority of locations,” Marx wrote in a letter, adding that vacant positions would be eliminated and people who leave of their own volition would not be replaced.

The library system would also slash its collections budgets and hold off on certain repairs at facilities, in addition to delaying reopenings for recently renovated locations, resulting in “fewer available programs,” Marx wrote.

“All of this is, of course, truly awful to even contemplate, and we still hope, and will do all we can, to avoid these cuts,” Marx wrote.

Marx said that layoffs were not currently part of the plan. But he added that if the proposed cuts became a reality, “we will work to ensure that staff are not stretched beyond limits and that we can continue to deliver the best service we can to our communities under the circumstances.”

Officials at the Brooklyn Public Library and the Queens Public Library confirmed they would also be facing the prospect of cutting weekend service if the cuts go through.

The Queens Public Library system stands to lose $15 million under the proposed cuts. Sunday service would also end at locations that offer it: the library's central branch in Jamaica and the Flushing and Kew Gardens Hills branches.

Adams' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

At Macomb’s Bridge Library in Harlem on Friday, a small, colorful room was filled with the sounds of toddlers playing. They had just finished storytime, which the library hosts several days a week as part of its programming for kids and families. As the tots milled about, parents and guardians in the room asked what the cuts would mean for their families.

“It would be a loss, for sure,” said Harlem mom Elizabeth Stanley, whose daughter Soulvie was in the mix with the other kids. Stanley said libraries were a "lifesaver" for people constrained to small apartments or those who lack daycare as an option.

Maglisa Wilson, another visitor at the Harlem library, said she cares for a young boy who is autistic, and that the cozy, safe space at the library has helped him adapt to being around other kids.

She was concerned that the cuts would hit low-income parents especially hard.