Parents trickled in and out of a Times Square clinic Wednesday morning as they rushed to get their infants and toddlers COVID-19 vaccines on opening day of the New York City health department’s rollout.

But early supplies appear relatively low for young children. When New York State launched its initial rollout for adults in December 2020, it had 170,000 doses on hand. According to officials, around 60,000 pediatric doses had been ordered statewide for kids under 5 during this opening stanza.

No lines were visible around a dozen vaccination booths separated by black cloth, but early arrivals — such as Jay Wain — waited an hour for the first bookings, mainly due to the processing steps.

Wain, who is 39 years old and from the Upper West Side in Manhattan, arrived around 10 a.m to obtain shots for her daughters — Amara, 5, and Ellora, 2. The youngsters were wearing matching red flower dresses and clutching onto their stuffed animals that they brought for comfort.

“I thought there would be a lot of people queuing up this morning, but it’s quieter than I had thought,” Wain said.

The city health department is supplying Moderna shots toits 10 pediatric sites across the five boroughs. But some parents faced difficulties with scheduling appointments via the COVID-19 Vaccine Finder website on Tuesday — the day the Adams administration had planned to open up slots.

New York City health commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said at the opening that the city had received about 20,000 pediatric shots as of Wednesday morning, which carry a smaller dosage than the adult versions of the vaccine. He is expecting more batches to come on a rolling basis. Health department spokesperson Patrick Gallahue told Gothamist Wednesday afternoon that the first shipment landed over the weekend, and additional ones had already started to arrive for distribution across the city.