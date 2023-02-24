Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday that landmarks across New York state would glow blue and yellow Friday night in honor of the Ukrainian people, to mark the year since the Russian invasion.

"The state of New York stands with Ukraine and is proud to have the largest Ukrainian community in the United States," Hochul said in a statement. "Our prayers go out to the victims of this unjust war."

In Manhattan, the sites honoring Ukraine will include the World Trade Center, the Moynihan Train Hall and Empire State Plaza. The Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, the Franklin D. Roosevelt Mid-Hudson Bridge, and the Kosciuszko Bridge were also set to be illuminated.

On Friday morning, the Ukrainian flag rose over Bowling Green Park in Downtown Manhattan to commemorate one year of fighting in the region.

Hochul also visited St. George Ukrainian Catholic Church in Manhattan on Friday. Later on, she is scheduled to appear at the Ukrainian Institute of America's exhibit, "Unbreakable Spirit: Commemorating One Year of Ukraine's Resilience And Resistance."

Mayor Eric Adams is slated to appear at a benefit concert for Ukraine at the Oceana Theater in Brighton Beach on Friday night. The event spotlights Ukrainian dancers, composers and actors. The theater said all proceeds will go to helping children and wounded soldiers in Ukraine.

The Empire State Building was also lit in blue and yellow Thursday evening to mark the year since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.