NYC is going to be toasty over the next few days, but meteorologists say that relatively low humidity could make the spell more bearable.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are all expected to reach the low 90s with plenty of sun and light breezes, according to the National Weather Service. But at just 5-7 degrees above normal, meteorologist Bryan Ramsey is quick to point out that this small spike is relatively standard for mid-July.

“We’re not going to be approaching anywhere near record values,” Ramsey said, adding that record highs for the next few days are all in the high 90s or low 100s.

Normal temps for this time of year constitute highs of 85 and lows of 70, Ramsey said.

A high pressure system is to blame for keeping things hot and sunny in the Big Apple for the next few days.

“Once we get to Friday, that’s when things start to cool down as we have another active pattern returning in the forecast with some rain,” Ramsey said.

The good news is humidity, which tends to make heat feel much hotter, will be relatively low over the next few days, hovering around 40%. As a result, the heat index will stay close to the actual temperature.

It could be the perfect time to check out one of NYC’s famous beaches, or to take a dip in a local pool.

Just make sure a lifeguard is on duty, and remember to lather on plenty of sunscreen.