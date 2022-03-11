Meteorologists predict a sloppy Saturday in the works for New Yorkers, as a storm system is expected to move into the area, bathing the five boroughs in a mix of snow, sleet and rain.

No major snow accumulations are anticipated, but it will be messy.

“If you don’t have to travel tomorrow I would suggest staying home,” said Matthew Wunsch, National Weather Service meteorologist. “But it’s not going to be impossible to travel.”

Rain will start falling after midnight and start mixing with sleet and snow after 10 a.m., Wunsch said.