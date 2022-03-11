Meteorologists predict a sloppy Saturday in the works for New Yorkers, as a storm system is expected to move into the area, bathing the five boroughs in a mix of snow, sleet and rain.
No major snow accumulations are anticipated, but it will be messy.
“If you don’t have to travel tomorrow I would suggest staying home,” said Matthew Wunsch, National Weather Service meteorologist. “But it’s not going to be impossible to travel.”
Rain will start falling after midnight and start mixing with sleet and snow after 10 a.m., Wunsch said.
Sleet and snow is expected to continue throughout the day, mostly before 4 p.m., with about an inch of precipitation overall. The sleety snow should taper off by 7 p.m. Though wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour could continue throughout the evening as temperatures sink into the 20’s.
Temperatures will climb into the high 30’s Sunday and by next week they’ll reach the mid-to-upper fifties. Next Thursday, temps could even crack 60 degrees, the National Weather Service predicts.