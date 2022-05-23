Since OnPoint NYC started letting people use drugs under staff supervision at its sites in Harlem and Washington Heights a little over five months ago, the centers have intervened in about 300 potentially life-threatening overdoses, according to the nonprofit.

Only five resulted in the costly ambulance visits that would typically arrive for an overdose on the street and only one person went to the hospital, the organization said.

At a time when overdose deaths in both New York City and the U.S. are at all-time highs, OnPoint NYC is looking to extend its hours to operate around the clock, while other local nonprofits are working to open similar facilities. But all are scrambling to raise money from private donors to do so, since they aren’t permitted to directly use public funds to operate overdose prevention centers, also referred to as supervised injection facilities.

Leaders of these nonprofits, which include OnPoint NYC, Vocal-NY and Housing Works, say they would be able to use public dollars for these services if the federal government altered its policy on the facilities, which are currently allowed in New York City but still illegal under federal law. State officials could also authorize overdose prevention centers, either through a bill that’s pending in Albany or regulations from the state Department of Health.

But the Biden administration has punted on the issue multiple times. State legislators are split on the matter and Gov. Kathy Hochul has yet to offer her support.

Meanwhile, New York City is being flooded with millions of dollars to fight the opioid crisis from settlements that the state Attorney General recently reached with pharmaceutical companies. The five boroughs are currently due $256 million in all. The city has already received at least $11.5 million of the $89 million that’s expected this year alone.