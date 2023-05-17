New York City has long been a beacon for millions of foreign-born residents who make their homes and raise their families in the five boroughs.

But a year after a rising number of migrants began arriving with few existing ties, officials are still scrambling to house them, recently setting up rows of cots inside school gymnasiums, busing some people to the northern suburbs and suspending the normal review process for the opening of new shelters.

The latest emergency measures come as Mayor Eric Adams and city leaders prepare for another expected increase in newly-arriving migrants following the expiration of Trump-era federal border restrictions put in place early during the COVID-19 pandemic to slow the spread of the virus.

From the colonial period on, the five boroughs have attracted people from all over the world. Foreign-born New Yorkers account for about 36% of the city’s population, according to recent Census data.

“New York City and New York State have welcomed immigrants for centuries,” Murad Awawdeh, executive director of the New York Immigration Coalition, told WNYC’s Brian Lehrer on Monday. “Every year, every month, every day people are coming to New York.”

What makes the current situation unique is that many of the newly-arrived immigrants lack typical “community or familial connections” when they get to the city, prompting them to turn to emergency shelters for brief periods, Awawdeh added.

That’s putting a strain on New York City’s safety net programs, with little new funding from the federal government to bolster those protections. Various policies, agencies and initiatives have made for a confusing situation.

The mayor’s office says about 65,000 migrants have entered the city since last spring, roughly half of whom are residing in homeless shelters or emergency housing. The increase to a system already struggling to adequately house tens of thousands of low-income New Yorkers prompted the Adams administration to rent rooms in about 150 hotels and create an entirely new network of emergency accommodations dubbed “Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers,” or HERRCs.

Over the past year, Adams has consistently called on the federal government to step in and provide aid.

“New York City is being overwhelmed by the financial and number burden associated with the national problem that has been placed on New Yorker's laps,” Adams said Tuesday during an interview on NY1. “We are not getting the support that we deserve here in New York City.”

But so far, the five boroughs are largely on their own to meet the challenge.

So, how did we get to this point?

Early in the pandemic, then-President Donald Trump imposed rules banning non-citizens from entering the country for public health reasons under a section of federal law known as Title 42. Under the policy, the U.S. quickly expelled millions of migrants looking to enter the country, including asylum seekers otherwise legally permitted to remain here.

President Joe Biden tried to get rid of Title 42 after taking office last year, but a federal judge blocked the move. Over the past year, hundreds of thousands of people managed to enter the U.S. and, like centuries of immigrants before them, many made their way to New York City — including on buses sent by Republican officials in southern states to protest the president’s border policies.

Municipal agencies aren’t tracking the countries of origin for newly-arrived immigrants entering the city’s various shelter systems, but we do know from conversations with dozens of migrants and with immigrants’ rights advocates that a large number hail from Venezuela.

The country on the northern edge of South America is facing instability, political persecution and a devastating economic crisis. It has also severed diplomatic ties with the U.S., leaving migrants and asylum-seekers without consulates in which to seek support or documentation, such as up-to-date passports.

Awawdeh said there has also been a rise in the number of people from Colombia, Peru, El Salvador and other countries, along with “folks who are literally fleeing for their lives” whether from repressive regimes, violence or discrimination.

Title 42’s expiration on May 11 is leading to speculation that even more people would enter the country and make their way to New York City. That has not immediately happened, as border restrictions remain tight.

Still, there’s no telling what states along the Southern Border will do if and when more people enter, said Harold Solis, the co-legal director at the immigrant rights groups Make the Road New York.

Solis said states with conservative governors, like Texas’ Greg Abbott, bear responsibility for treating many migrants as political pawns — at times sending them off to New York City and other northern states with Democratic leadership under false pretenses.

“States like Texas and anti-immigrant political actors have sent people here without any level of coordination or care for the people who they’ve sent,” Solis said. “That’s very different than a coordinated national plan where we help people resettle and we’re starting to see what the impact of this approach has been.”

What are NYC officials doing?

The five boroughs are home to unique right-to-shelter rules that form the foundation of the city’s safety net and provide the promise of a bed to anyone in need of a place to stay. That includes tens of thousands of recently-arrived migrants who have made use of the city’s shelters over the past year.

Last week, Adams issued an executive order suspending some of the right-to-shelter requirements, saying the rules were not established with thousands of migrants in mind. He renewed that order Tuesday.

Adams has set up about 150 emergency shelters for families, single men and single women inside hotels, school gyms, a cruise ship terminal and massive tents to meet the unprecedented capacity needs. Eight of those shelters are considered “HERRCs” and are overseen by the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Health + Hospitals rather than the Department of Homeless Services.

His administration also recently began busing some people to hotels in northern suburban areas, spurring sharp rebukes and lawsuits from elected officials and some residents there.

Most of the work has fallen on the city, and Adams estimates it will cost around $4 billion over the next two years.

As Gothamist reported earlier this month, the Adams administration is now trying to move from an ad hoc approach to a more coordinated plan for housing and services, though results have been mixed.

His office highlighted a plan to enroll new migrant students and integrate thousands of them into schools. City officials point to the herculean effort of bringing new shelter capacity online and say the city is also working to move more New Yorkers into permanent housing despite a significant staff shortage.

Those moves are “far and away the best strategy for freeing up space” in shelters, said Care For the Homeless President and CEO George Nashak, whose organization runs shelters and provides healthcare services.

“It’s a double bonus,” Nashak said. “You place someone into permanent housing, which is the goal, and you free up space to move someone into transitional housing.”

Yet, the city is still trying to keep pace with the number of people in need of housing, legal assistance and basic necessities, said Solis of Make the Road.

“It’s been rough to see us as a city find the best way to provide services here,” he said. “Many of these people have arrived here with nothing but the clothes on their backs.”