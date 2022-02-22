It’s no secret that health care prices are all over the place. For a patient with commercial insurance, the cost of a cesarean section can range from under $2,000 to more than $40,000 just within the borough of Manhattan. But typically, the full cost of a medical procedure comes to light only after the bill arrives.

For years, hospitals have shielded the rates they negotiate with insurers — making it harder to call out the hospitals with the highest price tags and the health plans that agree to them.

That was supposed to change last January, when federal price transparency regulations took effect requiring hospitals to post their once-secret rates online. But more than a year later, the vast majority of hospitals in the U.S. still are not fully complying with the law. Accessing the pricing information that they do provide often remains difficult for the average person, and a federal official confirmed that the government has not handed out a single fine for non-compliance, despite hundreds of hospitals being flagged.

A survey of 1,000 hospitals nationwide, conducted between December and January, found that only about 14% were in full compliance with the price transparency regulations — and none of the 12 hospitals analyzed in New York City and Long Island were among them.

The findings were published this month in a report from PatientRightsAdvocate.org, a nonprofit that promotes price transparency as a way to empower patients and lower health costs. The group found that compliance increased from about 5.6% in July 2021, but remains low.

Many New York City hospitals have complied with the federal rule to some extent, but left certain key information out, the report showed.