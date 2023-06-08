More than 300 New Yorkers visited local emergency rooms on Wednesday due to asthma symptoms, according to the latest data from the city's health department. That's almost double the count from the previous day.

The ER visits spiked along with the concentration of airborne pollution spirited south from Canadian wildfires this week. The Air Quality Index, a measure of air pollution, peaked at "hazardous" levels on Wednesday afternoon. Exposure to the polluted air can be especially dangerous for older adults, children and people with pre-existing health conditions like asthma.

Asthma-related emergency visits are now the highest they've been since the peak of tree pollen season in late April.