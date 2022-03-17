A year ago, New York City and the rest of the nation had an opportunity.

Early research was showing that the COVID-19 vaccines not only reduced the chances of severe disease by 95%, but that the drugs blocked infections by almost the same degree, too. This early effectiveness rivaled some of the best vaccines ever developed — ones that tamed scourges such as measles, polio and whooping cough. It created a window where, at least mathematically speaking, the United States could eliminate COVID-19 locally if enough people took the vaccines fast enough.

Thursday, New York City reported 40,000 deaths due to the pandemic. That tally is about 10,000 more fatalities than a year ago — half of which were recorded during the latest winter surge when the omicron variant rose to dominance.

“This tragic milestone is certainly not a number, it represents human beings who are no longer with us,” Dr. Ashwin Vasan, who started this month as NYC Health Commissioner, said in an emailed statement to Gothamist. “It is difficult to comprehend their loss without also reflecting on what those individuals meant to their friends, families, loved ones and to our city as a whole.”

It’s hard to conceptualize just how intense this last wave has been. New York City alone recorded 1.1 million cases since infections began rising again at the beginning of November. That’s half of all the cases recorded by the five boroughs throughout the entire pandemic.