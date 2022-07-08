More than 1,000 New York City residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, the first time the boroughs have surpassed this mark since the second week of February when the massive winter wave started to ebb.

The resurgence has now upgraded every borough to a “high” risk for severe disease, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If a county records more than 200 cases and 10 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents over the course of a week, it automatically qualifies as high risk. That COVID-19 community level now applies to the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens and Staten Island. (The city’s version of this alert system recently went offline).

After rising in May and tapering off in June, severe cases are now increasing again — and amid this spike, the Adams administration has given contradictory answers as to why it's closing testing facilities.

As Gothamist reported earlier this week, New York City officials provided twice as much free PCR testing back in mid-February as they did heading into July. The reporting shows that the NYC Health + Hospitals cut in half the number of PCR locations listed as open on its public-facing webpage as the winter wave subsided. And the availability of PCR testing remained lower even as omicron subvariants caused a new wave of infections and hospitalizations.

Since the story was published, the Adams administration has challenged whether free testing has been cut at all. Officials have gone as far as stating the number of addresses listed on their website does not equate to the number of open locations. The closures included brick-and-mortar sites at hospitals and clinics, community hubs visited by mobile vans and places offering saliva-based tests (known as micro-sites).

The city, for example, told Gothamist Tuesday afternoon that community partners were informed before sites were closed. But when asked, multiple borough presidents told Gothamist that they were not notified in advance of any sizable reduction in PCR testing sites or testing hours prior to June. One said they were only alerted two weeks ago about future closures scheduled for mid-July.