“We are looking to make this process as seamless as possible for parents, which is why we’re preparing, through city sites and partnerships with trusted pediatricians, to vaccinate and protect all of our children as soon as this vaccine is ready and shipped,” said Mayor Eric Adams in a press release Friday. “Parents will also have numerous opportunities to ask their questions and should feel comfortable knowing this vaccine is safe and vital to their children’s health.”

An email this afternoon to patients from Tribeca Pediatrics, which has three dozen locations in the city, read, “We are working with the Department of Health and plan to obtain the Pfizer vaccine for all of (our) locations and offer it at well visits.” The Pfizer vaccine is a three-dose regimen.

One pediatrician told Gothamist that parents may see their kids experience “minimal” side effects as some children in the drug trials did.

“Of all the kids they've given it to, there's been maybe a little fever, a little discomfort for a brief period of time, but it's been very minimal,” said Dr. Jesse Hackell, the head of the state American Academy of Pediatrics’s Chapter 3, which covers Manhattan, the Bronx and Westchester County.

“And while we know that not too many kids get severely ill [from COVID-19], enough do that it's worth offering the protection to your child,” Hackell added.

Natasha Diaz of Windsor Terrace has two young daughters, one who is 3 months old and the other nearly 3 years old and born a few months before the pandemic hit New York City.

Diaz said she’s been waiting for this moment.

“I've never taken my daughter into a supermarket, into a library, into a museum, to a movie. We've never done anything indoors. She hasn't met family members, we haven't been able to do holidays, we haven’t done anything,” Diaz said. “To be honest with you, I am thrilled. And I'm also still furious that it took this long.”

She said she’s frustrated that the vaccines that kids are getting “are only minimally effective and that they're not going to be fully preventative against long COVID.”

Diaz added, “But at the very least, I just wanted to get this minimal level of protection for my kids before we get infected, which I know is inevitable at this point.”

The city’s 10 pediatric vaccination hubs will offer Moderna vaccines starting June 22nd at the following locations:

MANHATTAN

Times Square, open Monday - Sunday 10 AM – 5 PM

NYC Health Departmentt. – Uptown Clinic (in East Harlem) open Monday - Saturday 9 AM – 5 PM

QUEENS

Queens Mall, open Monday - Sunday 9 AM – 6 PM

NYC Health DepartmentDept. – Corona Clinic, open Monday - Friday 9 AM – 5 PM

NYC Vaccine Hub – Long Island City, open Thursday - Sunday 10 AM – 7 PM

BRONX

NYC Health DepartmentDept. – Morrisania Clinic, open Wednesday - Saturday 9 AM – 5 PM

STATEN ISLAND

NYC Vaccine Hub – Empire Outlets, open Monday - Sunday 10 AM – 5 PM

BROOKLYN