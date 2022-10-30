New York City Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is isolating at home.

“A positive COVID test is always a sobering experience, however, I am grateful that my symptoms are quite mild, which I credit to my recent booster dose," Dr. Vasan said in a statement issued Sunday morning. "I continue to encourage all New Yorkers to get their boosters as soon as possible so that they can enjoy the holiday season with the peace of mind that vaccination offers. While vaccination isn’t an absolute failsafe, it does power up our bodies to reduce COVID’s potentially devastating impact. "

Vasan said he will continue to work while isolating at home for a five-day period, as recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"I am grateful for the ability to isolate at home, and have child-care and family support, which I know is not the case for all New Yorkers," he said.