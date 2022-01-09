When Ellie Frymire was exposed to COVID-19 in mid-December, she knew she wanted to get tested at a city-run site rather than the overbooked urgent cares near her Park Slope apartment.

But the map on the city’s COVID-19 testing website didn’t include the New York City Test & Trace vans and tents dotting the city. Those appeared in long lists at the bottom of the page separated by borough, without a map to help users find the location closest to them.

Frymire, a software developer who specializes in data visualization, instinctively saw a design problem she could easily fix. After a couple hours’ work, she’d collected all the city-run testing sites from the website and mapped them herself. The resulting website, testingsites.nyc, has racked up thousands of views since it launched in mid-December, Frymire said.

“I wanted to create a map [of places] where people could go get tested for free, rather than find a private location where they could potentially have to pay,” she added.

New York City’s map is frustrating for those used to easily finding the exact location of every restaurant, pharmacy, or tattoo parlor in their area. While local officials have doubled the city’s testing capacity to more than 200 sites in response to the omicron surge, more than half are mobile units and they’re not included in the map that headlines the city’s “testing locations” homepage, raising questions about its efficacy.

Instead, the city’s map directs users to urgent cares, private clinics and pharmacies. Some of those locations have closed due to staffing shortages; others may charge patients hundreds of dollars for a test depending on their insurance.

The map does include brick-and-mortar city-run testing locations, like the ones housed on NYC Health + Hospitals campuses. Though the mobile testing sites aren’t exactly kept secret, they’re less easy to find — tucked away at the bottom of the page below the map, listed on the NYC Health + Hospitals website and shared in PDFs on Twitter.