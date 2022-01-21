Adams pointed to David Banks, the city’s schools chancellor, who recently reduced the size of his cabinet from 15 members to seven. “That’s the order that’s coming from me,” he said.

The mayor did not specify the size of the cuts he was seeking. All told, managers make up 3% of the city’s workforce, accounting for a little over 10,000 employees, according to the Department of Citywide Administrative Services.

The mayor said he would not call for furloughs to any civil servants.

Broadly speaking, all government employees are described as civil servants. But roles that don’t require a qualifying exam—including attorneys, laborers, deputy commissioners and executive assistants—are not granted permanent civil service status.

A spokesperson for the mayor said that the budget process is still in a preliminary phase. Last week, the city’s newly appointed budget director, Jacques Jiha, ordered nearly every city agency to trim their costs by 3%. On Wednesday, Adams noted that Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who famously fired an employee for playing computer solitaire, issued a similar edict in his first term.

De Blasio, who argued that the city’s economic prosperity and rollout of more services justified a bigger budget, undertook only one such cost-trimming measure in his two terms.

All the same, New York City’s budget is not in as dire shape as some predicted, due to better than expected tax revenues along with $13 billion in federal funding. On top of that, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday unveiled a record-setting $216 billion budget that seeks to deliver significant investments and funding in areas like education and infrastructure for New York City.

James Parrott, an economist with the Center for New York City Affairs at the New School, said the state budget was in the best shape it has been in 40 years. The city stands to be a beneficiary.

The city has projected a $3 billion shortfall next year, but the Independent Budget Office (IBO), a nonpartisan group, estimated a notably smaller gap, that of a little more than $1 billion.

Still, experts say that uncertainties with the pandemic and the pace of job recovery make the city’s fiscal outlook more difficult to predict. Adams must also contend with contract negotiations with municipal unions and federal funding drying up for programs like universal pre-K and the summer rising initiative, a free camp program for all New York City children.