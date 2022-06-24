Jacob Rieper, who runs the pro-Second Amendment blog Gun Politics New York, said in the short term he expects gun owners to face more restrictions, as lawmakers scramble to pass new legislation to regulate permits.

"The Legislature's absolutely not going to just let this slide," he said. "They're going to throw as much up against the wall as possible to see what sticks."

But Rapier expects those attempts to make their way to the Supreme Court, too. And when they do, he thinks the justices will rule in his favor. He also thinks the decision could help nudge along bills in Congress that would ease gun carrying rules — both for New York residents and out-of-towners.

"I think this case is going to help move legislation at the federal level that's going to force New York to become more like the rest of the country," Rapier said.

Ruling stokes fear across the street

Not everyone in the neighborhood was excited about Thursday’s decision. At P.S. 239, across the street from Deloca’s range, some people picking up their kids in the elementary school carpool line were nervous about the possibility of more guns on the streets.