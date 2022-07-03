

Chelsea Market

75 9th Ave, New York, NY 10011

Located in the basement of Chelsea Market is a picture-perfect bathroom. This retro-chic bathroom is extremely clean, handicap accessible, and has a self-sanitizing changing table!

Apple Store on 5th Avenue

767 5th Ave, New York, NY 10153

This bathroom will be there for you no matter what time of day. It’s open 24/7, it is handicap accessible and equipped with a changing table.

Bryant Park

From the classical music, art on the walls, fresh flowers and the friendly attendants who keep this masterpiece of a bathroom so clean, the Bryant Park restrooms make you feel like royalty — not to mention the closest thing to magic on earth: Self-changing toilet seat covers! This bathroom should be a tourist destination.

Queens

Queens Public Library at Steinway

21-45 31st St, Queens, NY 11105

Public libraries are always there for you and your bladder. This location is especially welcoming after undergoing a near $5 million renovation earlier this year to make the building and its bathrooms more accessible for people with disabilities.

Brooklyn

Barnes & Noble in Park Slope

267 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Like New York Public Libraries, bookstores are known for being a safe haven to relieve oneself. Head to the bottom floor of this Barnes & Noble to find the most reliable bathroom in Park Slope.

The Hoxton

97 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249

This hotel has the most instagrammable public bathroom in all of Williamsburg. The stalls have floor to ceiling doors, it doesn’t get too crowded and every sink is equipped with top-quality soaps. The lobby is stylish and filled with comfy chairs, making it a perfect place to do work or charge your phone.

Staten Island

St. George Ferry Terminal

The terminal is equipped with multiple clean and accessible bathrooms, each with changing tables and ample stalls.

The Bronx

Burlington

1925 Turnbull Ave, The Bronx, NY 10473

The bathrooms can be found on the second floor.

Van Cortlandt Nature Center

246th Street and, Broadway, The Bronx, NY 10471

This park is known for housing the country's first public golf course, the oldest house in the Bronx, and the borough's largest freshwater lake, but did you know there is also a public bathroom located at the edge of the trail near the Nature Center?

If you’re not near any of these crowd-favorite bathrooms, keep an eye out for these kinds of businesses and public spaces:

New York Public Libraries

They are in every neighborhood and are a calming place to unwind and use the restroom in peace. One library manager said that all NYPL bathrooms are open to the public and that you do not have to show a library card to use them.

Churches

It is highly likely that you’ll be able to find a public bathroom in every church in NYC. Got2GoNYC recommends the bathroom in St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Midtown Manhattan.

Transportation hubs

All major centers of transportation have public and accessible bathrooms. Penn Station, Port Authority Bus Terminal, and Whitehall Terminal are a few examples. The Port Authority Bus Terminal even has an attendant!

Book stores

From larger chains like Barnes & Noble to the local indie bookstore Bluestockings Cooperative, NYC bookstores are known for having bathrooms available to the public. The Union Square Barnes & Noble bathrooms recently reopened after undergoing a renovation. Fun fact: At four-stories tall, this is the largest Barnes & Noble in the world.

Department stores

From higher end department stores such as Bloomingdales, Bergdorf Goodman, and Saks Fifth Avenue, to lower-price retailers such as TJ Maxx and Burlington, you will 100% be able to find a public bathroom.

Trader Joe’s

A Trader Joe’s employee in Flatiron told Got2GoNYC that most locations have public bathrooms.

NYC Parks

Check the Park’s Department website for an extensive list detailing which public parks have restroom facilities. Just a heads up: while almost all NYC Parks have public bathrooms, they are not known for being clean.

Hospitals

Many people have told Got2GoNYC that they’ve had luck asking hospitals to use their bathrooms without having an appointment.

Restroom access cards for people with eligible medical conditions:

Medical cards are available for those with certain gastrointestinal diseases and any other medical condition that would require immediate access to a toilet. The state Department of Health says that these cards were created in response to the Crohn’s and Colitis Fairness Act and can help you get access to an employee-only toilet

Be sure to save @got2gonyc’s crowdsourced Google Maps of bathrooms.