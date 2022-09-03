One year ago, the remnants of Hurricane Ida deposited a record-breaking amount of rain on New York City and the surrounding region. The storm left a trail of destruction in its wake, including 13 city fatalities and $936 million in federal dollars given for personal property damages across New York state and New Jersey.

It also left behind some clues.

In the storm’s aftermath, surveyors from the United States Geological Survey canvassed the hardest-hit parts of the city, estimating the height of floodwaters based on the debris left behind. A line of dried mud on a garage door, for example, could indicate that the rainwater reached that level.

These high-water marks paint a picture of Ida’s devastating effects — in both low-lying areas near waterfronts and in places higher up with poorer sewers and flood control. Parts of Middle Village in Queens, which sits nearly 100 feet above sea level, experienced 3 feet of flooding.

The data isn’t comprehensive, since the clues disappear not long after the floodwaters recede. But overall, the high-water marks indicate where urgent action is needed to protect against the next severe rainstorm.