An FDNY firefighter was indicted on Wednesday for allegedly stealing credit cards from a dead patient during an emergency call and using them to buy items, according to a statement from Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark.

Sylus McKenzie, 33, was arraigned on charges including grand larceny, identity theft and criminal impersonation after investigators said they found he spent over $1,100 with the credit cards in a two-hour period in January 2021.

The investigators also said that as first responders were closing the scene, it was discovered that multiple credit cards belonging to the deceased person were missing from their apartment after McKenzie had already left.

“This city firefighter, as alleged, was entrusted to provide emergency medical attention to New Yorkers in need,” said Jocelyn E. Strauber, the Department of Investigation’s commissioner. “Instead, he used his position to steal the identity and credit cards of an individual he was called upon to help.”

According to the statement, McKenzie allegedly made purchases at a Sunoco gas station, a Food Bazaar supermarket and a Target.

Clark said the allegations are “reprehensible” and more so because “he is a member of the city’s Bravest and violated the public trust.”

McKenzie was arraigned on June 15. Information about his attorney was not immediately clear.