The city is doubling down on its support for a new law that would extend voting rights to certain noncitizens.

Last month, a Staten Island judge ruled that the law, which would allow people legally living and working in the city to vote in local elections, violates the state constitution and state election law.

Friday, the New York City Law Department filed a notice that it will appeal. The move breathes new life into the fight to enfranchise nearly 1 million new voters starting next year.

The law, known as local law 11, would extend voting rights in elections for offices including mayor, city comptroller, public advocate, city council and borough president. It would also require the city Board of Elections to set up a new voter registration process for these municipal voters.

There had been growing concern among advocates over whether the city would join them in appealing Richmond County State Supreme Court Justice Ralph Porzio’s ruling. The deadline to file a notice of appeal is Wednesday. Those advocates, who had joined the lawsuit on behalf of individuals who would be gaining voting rights, had already vowed to appeal are included in the claim .

A spokesman for the City Law Department has not yet responded to a request for comment.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.