The changes come in the wake of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s decision to lift mask mandates for public transit riders, one of the nation’s last surviving mask mandates.

While the mandate was still on the books through this week, authorities had mostly halted its enforcement, and compliance from riders had slipped in recent months.

Mask mandates in public transit were struck down at the federal level in April. And following that ruling, ride-share companies Uber and Lyft both lifted their mandates nationally, as did Amtrak, though New York’s local mandate, in place since April 2020, remained in place.

The misaligned guidance from local and federal authorities sparked confusion in mass transit hubs like Penn Station. The station, operated by Amtrak, did not require masks, but many riders were entering or exiting from the subway and the Long Island Rail Road, both overseen by the MTA, which required them.

Following this week’s decision, the MTA released a new ad campaign explaining the latest guidance, characterized by “you do you,” for riders who still wanted to wear masks. The campaign faced pushback from public health experts online.