New York City is extending free meal delivery services for survivors of the Bronx blaze that killed 17 people when it tore through an apartment building on January 9th. Starting Saturday, culturally sensitive meals will be provided to the families impacted by the fire by the NYS Latino Restaurant, Bar & Lounge Association, which is taking over the task from groups that previously stepped up to help.

“Knowing that you don’t have to worry about where your next meal is going to come from can make your entire day, and these New Yorkers can trust that their city has their backs,” Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement on the new partnership Saturday. “New York stands ready to give impacted families all the support they need.”

World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit that provides meals in response to humanitarian crises, initially offered this service after the fire. But the group has since shifted its focus to helping Ukrainian refugees in Europe.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson temporarily filled the gap by arranging for food delivery with a company known as the Hoodspitality Group until the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City could secure a partnership with the NYS Latino Restaurant, Bar & Lounge Association.

“We are privileged to partner with Mayor Adams in his continual relief efforts to support the grieving families of the Bronx fire,” association president Arelia Taveras said in a statement. “Our Latino restaurant owners will continue to support New York City and our local communities in times of adversity.”

After the fire at the Twin Parks North West building there was an outpouring of support for the victims, many of whom were part of a close-knit Gambian community. The Gambian Youth Organization raised more than $1 million on GoFundMe. The city and state have also provided aid, but some continue to need financial assistance. On Friday, impacted families lined up for aid checks from the Muslim Community Network of New York.

In early February, the owners of the building that caught fire said that they would continue to pay for hotel rooms for the more than 200 residents who were displaced until the end of the month.