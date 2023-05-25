More people in New York City – including its growing migrant population– are set to become eligible for rental assistance programs thanks to a bill passed by the City Council on Thursday. The measure passed amid the ongoing migrant crisis that has led to fewer housing options for asylum-seekers.

“This is a solution to help reduce homelessness, stabilize communities, free up space for asylum-seekers, and others, all while saving money on costly emergency shelters that skew far more expensive than traditional shelter models that are offered in New York City,” Speaker Adrienne Adams said at a news conference before the bill package passed.

The bills – each of which contained more than 30 co-sponsors – remove an array of requirements needed to enter its rental assistance programs, including the City Fighting Homelessness and Eviction Prevention Supplement, or CityFHEPS, a housing voucher program. Under the bill, families will no longer have to spend at least three months in a shelter before they can access the housing voucher. One bill expands eligibility to anyone who is experiencing homelessness, or is at risk of eviction, while others remove the requirement that someone must have previously lived in a shelter or meet a certain income or employment status benchmark. A fourth bill reduced the amount of money people with these vouchers need to pay for utilities.

The language in two of these bills, Intro 878 and 893, will also reassert the rights that people aged 18 to 24 and are currently in the city’s runaway and homeless youth programs have to access CityFHEPS, according to Jamie Powlovich, who leads the Coalition for Homeless Youth.

“We’re not putting a timeline on trauma before someone gets access to a basic human need, which is housing, and I think that that’s really important,” she said.

But the bills – which all passed with a veto-proof majority – are also being met with criticism from others, including the mayor and the media.

Hours before the bill’s passage, the Daily News published an op-ed advising that the bills be struck down.

“Obviously, providing assistance only when people are destitute is not ideal, but there’s a middle ground here that doesn’t involve making what are conservatively tens of thousands of additional families a year eligible for CityFHEPS at a time when existing recipients are having trouble finding apartments,” the publication’s editorial board wrote.

Councilmember Diana Ayala, who sponsored one of the measures, fired back at the criticism.

“We don’t have the luxury of waiting here, we don’t have that luxury,” she said. “These are families that are hungry, that are unhoused, and that are living in rat and sometimes roach-infested apartments – those that were able to get them. It’s just not possible.”

Christine C. Quinn, a former City Council speaker who is now the president and CEO of Win, which provides services to homeless families, voiced sympathy toward the “tough spot” that the mayor – and his administration – are in with the ongoing crises.

“I think the administration – which I understand – feels overwhelmed,” she said. “And when you feel overwhelmed, in your job or in life, you react. And in that reacting, you miss good opportunities like these four pieces of legislation.”

Others also applauded the bill's passage, like Sarah Wilson, who was once homeless herself and now heads the Safety Net Activists, which advocates for those experiencing poverty.

“Forcing people who are already living with the trauma of being unhoused to spend any additional time in that state causes multiple physical and mental health issues as well as the breakdown of family and interpersonal relationships,” she said in a statement ahead of the vote. “I can not change the losses I experienced as a result of these policies, but I now can sleep better at night knowing others will not have to suffer the same way thanks to the new bills passed by City Council.”

The surge of migrant and asylum-seeker arrivals in New York, which is a sanctuary city, comes as officials are still contending with the large number of homeless New Yorkers. Mayor Eric Adams’ administration said the city will need to spend billions of dollars to address the migrants' needs and is calling for sweeping budget cuts, including to the city's home-delivered meal program for seniors and funding for its public schools. The mayor is also attempting to remove New York City's right-to-shelter law, which requires the city to house anyone who asks for a bed.

“We cannot underfund and undermine the various agencies that connect New Yorkers with the essential services that help them,” Speaker Adams said. “The well-being of our city, communities and economy are all bound to how well the budget invests in essential services.”