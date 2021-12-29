No, it’s not in your head. There are more ambulance sirens blaring around New York City.

Daily calls to 911 for fevers and coughs have more than doubled since the start of December, according to data shared by the New York City Fire Department (FDNY). A department spokesperson is also reporting that more paramedics and EMTs are currently out sick relative to any other point in the pandemic.

The number of daily emergencies had been on the rise since late November, when fewer than 400 calls were coming a day for fever and cough symptoms. On Sunday, the most recent data available, the FDNY received 767 calls for fevers and coughs. That number surpassed last winter’s peak and was halfway to the levels recorded in early April 2020, the height of New York City’s first wave.