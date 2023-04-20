A city employee was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly threatening and harassing people who called the Department of Environmental Protection with questions about their water bill, prosecutors said.

Lamont Jackson, 50, allegedly used an anonymous number twice last year to phone people who called his desk about their bills — and threatened to shoot a person, according to a report from the city Department of Investigation. Prosecutors said Jackson, who worked as a clerk at the department’s Downtown Brooklyn office, called a water bill customer twice from a blocked number on July 12, the first coming a minute after the person called to ask him questions.

“Watch when I catch you,” Jackson allegedly said in a voicemail he left to the customer, which DOI officials said was filled with profanities.

Officials said that was just the start of Jackson’s bitter campaign against city water bill customers. On Sept. 14, he allegedly called back another water bill customer on a blocked number and went on another profanity-laced tirade.

Jackson was arraigned on Thursday and charged with three counts of aggravated harassment, as well as drug possession. He’s due back in court on June 12.

“As charged, this defendant’s disturbing and harassing behavior is unacceptable under any circumstances, but particularly for a city employee charged with responding to questions from members of the public,” said DOI Commissioner Jocelyn Strauber. “Fortunately, this conduct does not reflect the vast majority of city representatives who act with professionalism and provide courteous customer service to the countless New Yorkers that they assist.”

A DEP spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.