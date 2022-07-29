The New York City Department of Education has stopped public school principals from accessing their budgets for the coming school year in response to a temporary restraining order issued by a New York Supreme Court judge last week.

The order is preventing the education department from implementing cuts to school budgets based on declining enrollment. The judge’s order was made in response to a lawsuit against the cuts – estimated by the city comptroller to be over $370 million – that was filed by a group of parents and teachers.

The move is likely to create difficulties for principals as they plan for the start of the coming school year, which begins on September 8th, as they can no longer access the education department’s online platform known as Galaxy, a tool principals use to view their budgets and pay for staffing and supplies.

In a note sent to principals and school superintendents today, Emma Vadehra, chief operating officer at the education department, said the decision was made at the direction of the city’s legal counsel.

“We know that this is extremely inconvenient,” Vadehra wrote. “Please stand by for further communication.”