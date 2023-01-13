More people died from drug overdoses in 2021 than in any year since city officials began tracking more than two decades ago, according to a report released by New York City’s health department on Thursday.

In 2021, 2,668 people died from overdoses across the city, an increase of more than 500 deaths from the prior year, the report found. For the fifth consecutive year, fentanyl was the most common substance involved, detected in 80% of fatalities. Cocaine was detected in 47% of the city’s overdose deaths, followed by alcohol (39%) and heroin (37%).

“These deaths are heartbreaking and many, if not most, are absolutely preventable,” Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said in a statement. “As a city we must use every evidence-based tool at our disposal to reach people with services and – most of all – support and compassion.”

Black New Yorkers had the highest rate increase in overdose deaths and four Bronx neighborhoods topped the city for the highest rates of drug overdoses. In Hunts Point and Mott Haven, the rate of overdose death was three times the city average: 119 deaths per 100,000 residents.