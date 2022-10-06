The commission tasked with updating the city's legislative boundaries unanimously voted to release its latest set of draft maps two weeks after it had initially rejected them.

The maps will now be reviewed by the New York City Council, which will have three weeks to decide whether it will back or reject the maps that hold sway over who has political power in the city over the next decade.

The New York City Districting Commission cast its 13-to-1 vote (with one member absent) on Thursday during a public meeting held virtually. The 15-member panel — composed of mayoral and City Council appointees — had spent the week tweaking the maps that make up all 51 Council districts.

Redistricting happens every 10 years following the U.S. Census count. Mapmakers must follow a set of rules to ensure districts are contiguous, protect marginalized groups, and comply with the federal Voting Rights Act.

A review of the newly advanced maps shows the commission reversed some of its decisions that drew ire from advocacy groups and members of the Council. A first draft of the maps released in July showed Red Hook and Sunset Park — two Latino majority enclaves that fall within Council District 38 — would be split, drawing criticism from Councilmember Alex Avilés, who represents the district.

The maps submitted to the Council on Thursday reversed that.

The proposed maps also reduce the number of Council districts in Richmond Hill and South Ozone Park, two adjoining Queens neighborhoods largely home to South Asian communities. For years, advocacy groups have tried get the neighborhoods represented by one district.

But Michael Schnall, who initially voted against the maps last month, was the commission's lone dissenter, pointing out that Staten Island's 50th Council District will include a portion of southern Brooklyn.

"There are no other reasons why I oppose these maps. Again, I'm glad they're gonna pass and we're gonna get that much needed feedback from the New York City Council," Schnall said.

The Council has until Oct. 27 to pore over the maps and determine whether further revisions should be made. If the Council determines it wants changes, then it will trigger another round of hearings. This could push a final decision by the commission well within its Dec. 7 deadline, when it's expected to wrap up its work.

"We implore the City Council to judiciously consider all concerns raised by public input, and to make sure that one of our fundamental democratic processes moves forward in an efficient and effective manner,” wrote Murad Awawdeh, executive director of the New York Immigration Coalition.

The maps must be in place by February next year and will be used for next year's Council elections.