New York City officials announced Wednesday that the local outbreak of the mpox virus is officially over.

The five boroughs became an early epicenter for mpox after initial cases emerged last May. The national health response was slow at first, as elected leaders and public health experts called for faster deployment of testing and vaccines. The vaccine rollout was marred by website glitches and limited supply, echoing the issues seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

By July, the city was recording a few hundred cases every week, as community groups mobilized to provide education and outreach to at-risk communities. Though the disease didn't fit the classic definition of a sexually transmitted infection, a majority of cases were tied to sexual contact, primarily among gay men.

The vaccine rollout ultimately recovered, and by early August, the city's clinics were administering 2,000 to 3,000 doses per day.

In its declaration on Wednesday, the city's health department noted that more than 100,000 New Yorkers were vaccinated against mpox and that transmission has stayed very low in the city for two months in a row.

“The end of the mpox outbreak is a moment of pride for us in public health, and represents the best of science and society coming together for quick action,” NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said in a statement. “Combined with widespread and deep community partnerships, leadership from affected communities and advocates, and the steadfast engagement of providers and many others, we have dramatically reduced transmission, and are better prepared for future outbreaks."

The health department said more vaccines were administered in New York City than in 49 U.S. states. The one exception was California.

The city's announcement comes just one day after the federal public health emergency for the outbreak expired.

While the outbreak may have ended, cases can still occur. The city is asking health care providers to continue to test anyone with symptoms. And NYC Health + Hospitals will continue to offer testing and vaccinations.