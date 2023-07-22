The city has sharply increased its stash of hidden surveillance cameras to combat illegal dumping – and sanitation officials say dozens more “eyes in the sky” will be installed throughout the five boroughs by the end of the summer.

The sanitation department has installed 122 new cameras since May, bringing the total to 165 cameras hidden around the city to monitor dumping hot spots. The city promises another 115 will be in place before the end of summer.

That increase comes after Mayor Eric Adams allocated about $4 million in the past two years to expand the program.

The city has issued around 164 summonses for illegal dumping so far this year, including 105 incidents caught on camera – compared to 51 summonses during the same time period last year.

The mobile cameras have enabled the sanitation department to give far more summonses to people caught on tape dumping furniture, household trash and construction debris on sidewalks or street corners. In New York it’s illegal to dispose of anything by transporting the garbage in a car and dumping it on the street or other space, private or public.