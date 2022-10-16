Crystal Rivera went to the delivery room last December expecting to give birth to a healthy, full-term baby, but instead found out that her daughter, Valentina, no longer had a heartbeat.

This was the last thing Rivera and her husband Cristian Ortiz expected, since they had gotten a sonogram every week during Rivera’s third trimester and were told that Valentina was healthy.

In the delivery room, the doctor said Valentina had died as a result of umbilical cord strangulation.

“It was traumatizing,” Rivera said. “I had to lay there for hours knowing that my daughter had passed away and she was in my stomach, and there was absolutely nothing I could do about it.”

Rivera had a stillbirth the next morning, and to Ortiz, Valentina looked too small for doctors not to have detected that something was wrong before.

“I was not able to get closure on my daughter’s demise without having somebody else look at the data,” Ortiz said.

Rivera and Ortiz visited a pathologist to get a second opinion and were told Valentina’s death had been caused by intrauterine growth restriction, also known as IUGR — a condition in which a baby doesn't grow to a normal weight during pregnancy.

“To know that there are so many other parents that don’t have the means to find out how their child really died and don't have the ability to have closure is unacceptable,” Ortiz said. He added that the pathologist visit and autopsy report cost him and Rivera thousands of dollars.

A “stillbirth” is defined as the loss of a pregnancy at or after 20 weeks. Before 20 weeks, the loss of a pregnancy is called a “miscarriage.” Stillbirths occur in about 1 in 175 births and are more common among Black women and those of low socioeconomic status, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Over 2,000 stillbirths occurred in New York state between 2018 and 2020, according to the CDC.