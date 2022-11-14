The New York City Council is considering a pair of bills that would tamp down on the sale of uncertified and refurbished lithium ion batteries used in many scooters and electric bikes, amid an ongoing surge in fires.

In a public hearing slated for Monday, members of the Council Committee on Fire and Emergency Management will consider a package of bills that would increase regulations over uncertified batteries, which are cheaper than laboratory certified ones and often used by delivery workers.

One bill up for debate Monday was introduced earlier this fall by Council Member Osvaldo Feliz and would ban the sale of uncertified ebike and scooter batteries. Another proposed by Council Member Gale Brewer would ban the sale of second-hand lithium ion batteries that have been reconstructed or rebuilt. Both bills would levy fines of up to $1,000 for each violation.

Fire officials blame more than 188 fires this year alone on lithium ion batteries, FDNY officials said. All told, those blazes have injured 139 people and killed six. That’s up from 79 injuries and four deaths last year.