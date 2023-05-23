The New York City Council’s unionized staff is preparing to rally on Wednesday to demand higher wages.

The Association of Legislative Employees, which launched in 2019 to represent hundreds of City Council staffers, is asking Speaker Adrienne Adams to provide a “living wage” to Council employees. The union says 45% of aides currently earn less than $55,000 a year.

“Staff are asking for fairness from an institution that prides itself on its progressive values,” the union said in a press release.

The ALE also blamed high staff turnover at the City Council on low wages they say come at a third less than what other city workers performing similar functions make.

In 2016, councilmembers voted to give themselves a 32% raise, bringing legislator salaries to $148,500. But their staffers say their wages have stagnated amid inflation and soaring real estate prices.