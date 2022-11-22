A plan to build the largest private housing development in Queens is expected to be approved by the New York City Council Tuesday following a flurry of last-minute talks between the developers and the Councilmember who represents the community.

The $2 billion project dubbed “Innovation QNS” would transform a five-block area of Astoria that includes the Museum of the Moving Image with 3,200 apartments, of which around 1,400 would be designated as affordable housing, according to the City Council.

The City Council could vote on the plan as early as Tuesday afternoon, pending a review and approval by the Department of City Planning in the morning. The project was greenlit by Council’s land use committee on Monday.

The project would essentially create a new neighborhood in what supporters say is an underutilized industrial section of Queens. In addition to housing, the developers— a partnership between Silverstein Properties, BedRock Real Estate Partners and Kaufman Astoria Studios— have proposed two acres of open space as well as retail and restaurants.

Initial plans had called for roughly 700 below-market rate units. But Councilmember Julie Won, who represents the district and holds the key vote on the Council, pushed for greater affordability. Ultimately, the developers increased both the total number of units as well as those considered affordable.

“As a community, we have set a new standard for building affordable housing on private land,” Won said in a statement on Monday.

In addition to the number of units, the level of affordability had been one of the major points of contention. Under the current plan, 825 apartments will be set aside for those making below 50% of the area median income – around $53,400 for a couple. Of that total, around 300 will be reserved for individuals leaving the city’s shelter system.

As part of a community benefits agreement related to the project, the developers will also set aside $2 million for free legal services to protect neighboring tenants from displacement, discrimination and harassment.

Following approval by the Council’s land use committee Monday, Mayor Eric Adams hailed the project, describing it as a “game-changer” for the neighborhood. It’s unclear when construction would start should the Council approve the plan.

News about the Astoria plan comes on the heels of an announcement by Adams last week that the city had reached a deal to build a soccer stadium in the long targeted area of Willets Point near Citi Field.

That plan – which is yet to undergo the lengthy city’s land use approval process – would include 2,500 affordable apartments along with a hotel.

The concession by the Astoria developers will likely be criticized by some as insufficient. Some residents who spoke at a public hearing last month had pointed out the area’s makeup of largely immigrant and working-class neighbors.

“There’s no reason we should be accepting anything less than 100% deeply affordable housing,” said Doreen Mohammed, a member of the group “Astoria Is Not For Sale,” during a public hearing last month.