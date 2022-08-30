The New York City Council is considering a bill that defines exactly what constitutes Times Square, in order to put boundaries on the location deemed “sensitive” where firearms are prohibited by the state.

In a public safety hearing Tuesday morning, city lawmakers will hash out the boundaries of the iconic tourist mecca.

Times Square has been loosely defined in the past as a bow-tie-shaped area at the heart of Broadway. But a Supreme Court ruling in June upended more than a century of local gun control law that had effectively barred firearms in public areas across the city. Now, the city has to set specific boundaries for Times Square to ban concealed-carry weapons, while not running afoul of the court’s ruling.

In a draft of the bill introduced earlier this month, the Council included two separate interconnected areas to constitute Times Square: One section between Eighth and Sixth Avenues from West 40th to West 53rd Streets — an area that actually includes Times Square — and a second adjoining section between Eighth and Ninth Avenues from West 40th to West 48th Streets — an area that butts up against the Port Authority Bus Terminal.