The New York City Council is considering a bill that defines exactly what constitutes Times Square, in order to put boundaries on the location deemed “sensitive” where firearms are prohibited by the state.
In a public safety hearing Tuesday morning, city lawmakers will hash out the boundaries of the iconic tourist mecca.
Times Square has been loosely defined in the past as a bow-tie-shaped area at the heart of Broadway. But a Supreme Court ruling in June upended more than a century of local gun control law that had effectively barred firearms in public areas across the city. Now, the city has to set specific boundaries for Times Square to ban concealed-carry weapons, while not running afoul of the court’s ruling.
In a draft of the bill introduced earlier this month, the Council included two separate interconnected areas to constitute Times Square: One section between Eighth and Sixth Avenues from West 40th to West 53rd Streets — an area that actually includes Times Square — and a second adjoining section between Eighth and Ninth Avenues from West 40th to West 48th Streets — an area that butts up against the Port Authority Bus Terminal.
The firearm-free Times Square zone proposed by city lawmakers doesn't include the interiors of buildings within that zone, unless they’re otherwise considered a sensitive location, such as houses of worship, polling sites, schools, day cares and theaters.
Prior to the June ruling, New York State had granted local authorities discretion on whether to grant concealed carry permits and the NYPD, which oversaw the city’s permitting process, rarely allowed them. The Supreme Court found that type of restriction violated the Second Amendment rights of New Yorkers.
In the days after that ruling, New York State lawmakers rushed to pass the Concealed Carry Improvement Act, to craft new restrictions on where firearms would not be allowed for members of the public, even with a concealed carry permit.
With that law, the state barred firearms in the, “area commonly known as Times Square,” but left it up to the city to determine those precise boundaries.
The hearing starts at 10 a.m. in the Council Chambers and should be viewable on the Council’s website.