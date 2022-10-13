The New York City Council transportation committee is expected to vote on two bills that would push the city to build more public greenways and restrooms across the five boroughs. One measure, sponsored by Council member Carlina Rivera of Manhattan, would require the city to develop a greenway master plan and to continually identify new locations to turn into park spaces, reach out to community boards about new areas for development and regularly update the public on the city’s progress. Mayor Eric Adams recently committed $47.6 million in funding to connect Brooklyn and Queens greenways, and another $723 million for the Manhattan greenway, which aims to fully connect a pedestrian and bike loop around the island.

For years, investment in green infrastructure has been exclusively for wealthier neighborhoods.



My bill being heard today takes a comprehensive approach across agencies + advocates for an unprecedented effort to create the first citywide Greenway Master Plan. #Greenways4NYC 💚 pic.twitter.com/m8HAJluI3t — Carlina Rivera 利華娜 (@CarlinaRivera) June 28, 2022

Despite ambitious goals, the Adams administration has already fallen behind goals on bike lane construction. Council member Rita Joseph of Brooklyn and Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine sponsored the second bill slated for a vote Thursday. It would require the mayor to identify new locations for public restrooms across the city in each of the city’s zip codes.

NYC deserves more public restrooms.@MarkLevineNYC and I have a bill, Int 258, that would lay the groundwork to bring public bathrooms to the city. The lack of public restrooms in NYC is an issue for all of us, which is why we’re loudly and proudly saying “Let our people go!” pic.twitter.com/FlMZu8ngbu — Rita Joseph #BlackLivesMatter (@RitaJosephNYC) June 28, 2022