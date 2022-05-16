There’s a slight chance of a tornado, though it’s more likely in parts of Northern New Jersey and the Lower Hudson Valley, Ramunni said.

“It’s one of those hazards we can’t rule out with this type of weather,” he said.

Either way Ramunni urged caution when traveling this afternoon.

“We’re going to be having a line of thunderstorms move through with several severe thunderstorms embedded within that,” he said. “It’s going to be a very messy situation.”

New York City’s Office of Emergency Management warned New Yorkers to be on the lookout for further warnings and said power outages could be possible. The city has also issued a travel advisory for the evening rush.