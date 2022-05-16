Hazardous thunderstorms, large hail, heavy winds, and even a potential tornado are expected to make for a perilous evening commute Monday, officials said.
The National Weather Service has a severe thunderstorm watch in effect for New York City and areas north and east through 8 p.m. Monday night.
“Primarily, the damaging wind threat is what we’re really concerned about, potentially gusts up to 60 miles an hour with these thunderstorms, ” said Dominic Ramunni, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
There’s a slight chance of a tornado, though it’s more likely in parts of Northern New Jersey and the Lower Hudson Valley, Ramunni said.
“It’s one of those hazards we can’t rule out with this type of weather,” he said.
Either way Ramunni urged caution when traveling this afternoon.
“We’re going to be having a line of thunderstorms move through with several severe thunderstorms embedded within that,” he said. “It’s going to be a very messy situation.”
New York City’s Office of Emergency Management warned New Yorkers to be on the lookout for further warnings and said power outages could be possible. The city has also issued a travel advisory for the evening rush.
While there’s the chance of localized flooding, Rumunni said he expected the storm to move through quickly without dumping large amounts of rain, with accumulation of less than an inch.
This story will be updated as new information emerges.