A correction officer on Rikers Island was stabbed in the back of the head Monday by an incarcerated person, officials said, as the rate of violence and death in the city jails reaches historic highs.

"This was an unprovoked heinous and callous attack on one of our dedicated officers, who was simply doing their job,” said Correction Commissioner Louis Molina in a statement. “We will not tolerate any assaults on our members of service who show up to work each day to keep our jails safe.”

The name of the alleged assailant, who was rearrested for the stabbing, was not released. The officer sustained serious injuries and is hospitalized in stable condition.

According to the union representing the officer, the Correction Officers Benevolent Association, the officer was working in the protective custody unit when he was attacked. Both Molina and Mayor Eric Adams visited the officer in the hospital.

The rate of stabbings and slashings have increased exponentially in recent years. From January through September, there were 365 such incidents, which represents a sevenfold increase from 2018, according to the federal monitor who oversees Rikers Island.