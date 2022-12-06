A New York City correction captain will pay a $6,250 fine after he was suspended without pay in 2021 and accepted money from his subordinates through a GoFundMe campaign, city records showed.

Robert Alexis, who works in the Department of Correction Emergency Services Unit, which responds to emergencies ranging from fires to high security detainee transports, was suspended for use of excessive force, according to a city Conflict of Interest Board disposition. An officer who was Alexis’s subordinate then created a GoFundMe campaign to benefit Alexis along with four other Emergency Services Unit employees who had been suspended in connection with the same incident.

Alexis received more than $8,000 in the campaign, $6,250 of which came from 16 of his subordinates. He was made to pay back the money that came from his subordinates, the disposition said.

Alexis’s lawyer, James G. Frankie of Mineola, said Alexis wants to put the incident behind him.

“I don’t think he did anything so terrible,” Frankie said.