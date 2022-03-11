New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Schools Chancellor David Banks announced Friday that the city would continue last year’s popular Summer Rising program, increasing hours, sites and seats for younger students.

Like last year, the revamped summer school program for kids in elementary and middle school will be free. It will include academic subjects in the morning with activities offered by community-based nonprofits in the afternoon.

Officials, who spoke at the Bronx Delta School, said the program will operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, serving 110,000 students in K-8 — about 10,000 more than last year.

There will also be academic offerings for high school students, but officials did not provide details. Adams has already announced an expansion of the city’s Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP) to 100,000 young people as part of his plan to stem gun violence.

“You don’t have to reinvent the wheel,” Banks said of Summer Rising. “You just need to make it better and better.”

To that end, Adams said he wants to see a greater emphasis on experiential learning this summer.

“The real classroom is not in the sterilized environment of the building,” he said. “The city is a classroom.”

Adams said students should be taking cross-cultural field trips within the city to learn about other communities, go to more museums and delve into the history of the subway system.

