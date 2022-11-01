A spokesperson for Citigroup later clarified that the eye-popping posting had been caused by a computer glitch. The revised entry showed a salary range between $59,340.00 and $149,320.00.

Salaries for New York City-based tech jobs at Amazon were listed by the company at a range of $88,400-$185,000 per year. International consulting firm Deloitte, one of the city’s largest employers, listed salary ranges between $86,800 and $161,200. Postings on The Wall Street Journal sought reporters and producers with years of experience but listed salary ranges between $40,000-$160,000 . Citigroup’s postings, however, took the cake – listing multiple job openings with a range between $0-$2 million .

Rather than giving the public an inside glimpse of what employees all over the city were earning, many companies opted to post overly broad salary ranges, making it impossible to extrapolate anything at all about workers’ salaries.

Less than 24 hours after New York City’s new pay transparency law went into effect on Nov. 1 , companies had already found a way to circumvent its core requirement.

The law requires employers to post salary minimums and maximums at an amount “the employer in good faith believes at the time of the posting it would pay for the advertised job.” So far, it’s unclear whether the city’s Commission on Human Rights will consider the broad, unrealistic salary ranges a “good faith” attempt to post salaries.

Jose Lua Rios, a spokesperson for the commission — which is tasked with enforcing the law and exacting penalties of up to $250,000 for companies that fail to comply after a warning — declined to say.

“The inquiry here would be whether Citi in good faith believes they would pay a candidate zero dollars, and at the same time believe the upper range for the same position is 2 million,” he said.

Beverly Neufeld, president of PowHer New York and a proponent of the new legislation, said it would be up to the city to determine whether wide-ranging minimums and maximums could be considered not in “good faith,” and thus in violation of the law.

“Anyone who looks at that range would realize it’s inaccurate,” she said. “It doesn’t comply with the spirit of the law. It’s not a good faith effort.”

Despite the hiccup, Neufeld said the new law was largely having its intended effect and that she had seen many examples of companies posting more reasonable salary ranges for open postings. She said she thought employers would come to understand that being transparent about salaries would help them recruit and retain better talent.

“The law isn’t meant to punish. It’s meant to push us forward,” she said. “We’re at a culture change moment here. It's gonna take some employers a little longer to recognize that this is really to their advantage to shift secrecy as the rule to transparency.”

Advocates like Neufeld herald the city’s new law as a way to address long-standing pay inequities between men and women, as well as between white workers and workers of color.

Speaking on WNYC’s “Brian Lehrer Show” on Tuesday morning, Councilmember Justin Brannan, one of the co-sponsors of the new legislation, said the law could be subject to further tweaks as issues arise.

“I'm sure that there's going to be businesses that are going to be trying to find loopholes here,” Brannan said. “If need be, we will amend the law. If we start seeing businesses that are [posting] the salary range is $60,000-$110,000, then I think we're going to have to certainly amend the law.”

In a statement, Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, who also co-sponsored the bill, said the Council was monitoring the law’s impact and didn’t provide additional comment right away.