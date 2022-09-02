Marijuana was legalized statewide in March 2021. Many Democrats rallied around the racial equity that legalization was supposed to bring. The law enshrined what was already supposed to have been ACS policy for years: No parent shall be found neglectful only because they use marijuana, without proving harm or its potential to the child.

But court records and interviews with people directly involved in ACS proceedings suggest New York City’s child welfare system has been slow to change since changing its policy and since legalization, with marijuana continuing to be used as a cudgel against families, attorneys leaning on old taboos, and family court judges allowing outmoded ideas about marijuana to persist.

Gothamist spoke to a dozen parents, attorneys, advocates, and experts who said they’ve seen or experienced this firsthand. Half of those interviewed at length were parents who said it has felt impossible to extricate themselves from deeply rooted biases in the child welfare system surrounding marijuana use, specifically toward people of color. Those interviews, along with records from family court cases, suggest marijuana continues to be used both to help separate children from their parents and keep families apart in long-running family court cases.

Though not all parents had marijuana used as the sole claim against them, their use of the drug has been cited to separate parents from children in a litany of ways since legalization — from being a means to justify the initial act of separation or to prolong time apart from their children through tests, substance abuse programs, and other goalposts that critics deem arbitrary and unattainable. All of the parents interviewed are Black. Some were in the shelter system when ACS first took their children away. Most were women; one was a man.

All of the parents said marijuana was leveled unfairly against them because of their race. They describe an era after cannabis legalization in which parents are still subjected to drug tests, outpatient programs and separations. One parent said they were reunited with their child during a trial-based reunification only to have the child removed after testing positive for marijuana.

ACS denies that marijuana is ever used as a sole means of separating children from their parents. But since family court cases have more layers of privacy than others, the claim is difficult to verify. ACS cited procedural restrictions in providing even anonymous or disaggregated data to Gothamist. The agency says drug and alcohol claims are lumped together in a single category, leaving no room to answer questions specifically on marijuana.

“They might be savvy enough not to put it directly in the petition as a charge of neglect. It is absolutely still used to keep parents from their children and to sort of slow down the process of reunification,” said Emma Ketteringham, managing director of the family defense practice at the Bronx Defenders, a public defender nonprofit.

Policy versus practice

A spokesperson for ACS said the agency’s official policy is not to remove children based solely on a parent or caregiver’s use of marijuana.

“When ACS investigates a case involving an allegation of parental drug/alcohol misuse (regardless of what the substance is), ACS’s policy and practice is to assess the impact any misuse has on child safety,” said Marisa Kaufman, the agency spokesperson. “In addition, the decision to remove a child from their home is always reviewed by a family judge and no child is in foster care without court approval.”

The agency has been using a similar message to explain its treatment of parental marijuana use for more than a decade. But in the years leading up to marijuana being legalized in the state, families and attorneys argued that the agency did not follow that policy in practice, with parents pointing to petitions in which the only evidence for neglect offered is a parent’s alleged use of the drug.

Now, after legalization, they said the same stigma persists, both against people who use marijuana recreationally, and — according to some lawyers and advocates — against parents with prescriptions for medical marijuana. Medical marijuana use was legalized in New York in 2014.

“We have seen ACS interrogate the validity of the prescription both by wanting to speak directly with a doctor, or questioning the veracity or authenticity of the prescription — and then taking it a step further by even questioning the medical decision to prescribe the marijuana,” said Nila Natarajan, supervising attorney and policy counsel of Brooklyn Defender Services’ Family Defense Practice.

When asked about the claim, ACS repeated its assertion that it looks at all cases in the context of child safety.

But Natarajan and others argue that the agency portrays these parents as using marijuana to self-medicate and as therefore showing signs of mental instability.

"Let's say that parent also sees a mental health professional,” Natarajan said. “We have seen ACS go to the mental health professional and say, 'Oh, do you know this person is prescribed marijuana? What's your assessment of their marijuana use? Is it really OK for them to be using marijuana?'"

The cannabis bill signed into state law in 2021 notes that “the sole fact that an individual consumes cannabis, without a separate finding that the child's physical mental or emotional condition was impaired or is in imminent danger of becoming impaired … shall not be sufficient” for proving neglect.

But critics say ACS continues to flout the new measures.

“It's actually incomprehensible as to why an agency would continue to pursue these types of cases, when quite clearly the law has foreclosed against them being able to do that when there's no harm to a child,” said Melissa Moore, director of civil systems reform at the Drug Policy Alliance, a national organization that has long opposed the “war on drugs.”

Some family defense attorneys say it’s an attempt to frame certain people as unfit to parent.