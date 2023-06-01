A city Child Protective Services employee was arrested on charges of exposing himself to a parent during two separate home visits in 2021, the Department of Investigation said on Thursday.

Harold Latour, 59, of Springfield Gardens, Queens, allegedly exposed himself to a mother in Maspeth, Queens, when he sat down on a couch across from her while wearing basketball shorts without any underwear in October 2021, according to the criminal complaint. The same thing happened again during a meeting in the woman's kitchen in November, even though the mother requested a virtual discussion, the complaint said.

The mother reported both incidents to city's Administration for Children's Services on Nov. 18, 2021, expressing her concerns for her safety, the department said. As a result, Latour was immediately placed on modified duty and had no further contact with children or families during the department's investigation, according to officials. Latour has been an ACS employee since June 2011, and earns an annual salary of approximately $64,000. He is currently on leave without pay pending the outcome of the case.

He was charged with two counts of official misconduct, a class-A misdemeanor, and harassment in the second degree, a violation.

The allegations were brought to light when ACS reported the incidents to the DOI, prompting an investigation into the claims. The Queens district attorney's office is now prosecuting the case.

"As charged, this city Child Protective Specialist used his access to vulnerable families as an opportunity to engage in illegal and sexually inappropriate conduct on more than one occasion," said DOI Commissioner Jocelyn Strauber. "His predatory conduct compromised the difficult and complex work of ACS and his CPS colleagues, whose priority is protecting children and families."

Latour's duties involved conducting home visits as part of child welfare investigations. If convicted, he could face up to a year's incarceration and up to 15 days for the violation. Latour was arraigned in Queens Criminal Court and released on his own recognizance.

Queens DA Melinda Katz described the alleged incidents as a breach of trust.

"This defendant was entrusted with securing the safety of children and working with families," Katz said. "Sadly, he violated that trust and is accused of exposing himself not once, but twice during home visits."

Latour's attorney could not be reached on Thursday.