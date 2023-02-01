Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposed budget seeks to open the door for more charter schools in New York City, reigniting a battle over the role of the publicly funded, privately run schools.

Hochul aims to lift a regional cap on charters and also allow slots held by now-closed schools to become available. That could lead to as many as 108 new charter schools opening up in New York City.

“I believe every student deserves a quality education, and we are proposing to give New York families more options and opportunities to succeed,” Hochul said in a statement.

The charter plan is part of Hochul’s budget proposal released Wednesday.

Charter school leaders and their advocates cheered the proposal.

“We applaud the governor for fighting to make it possible for more great schools to open in New York City and look forward to working with her and members of the legislature to see this proposal through,” said New York City Charter School Center CEO James Merriman.

But critics said they were ready to mobilize against the plan.

“I think this proposal – if enacted – would be devastating to our public schools,” said Leonie Haimson, executive director of the organization Class Size Matters and a charter school critic.

Haimson said she worries allowing more charters to open in the city would drain more funds from traditional public schools and take away space needed to meet the mandate of a new law requiring smaller class sizes.

“It is extremely unwise to expand charter schools because we need every inch of space in our public schools to lower class size,” she said.

Charter schools now serve 140,000 students, compared to just over 900,000 in traditional public schools. But enrollment in charters has been increasing in recent years as enrollment at city-run schools has declined.

The fate of the governor’s proposal is unclear, however. Democrats control both houses of the state Legislature. Many of them have expressed opposition or skepticism when it comes to charter school expansion. The final budget is due April 1.

Any new charters would then have to be authorized by the state charter committee.

Finding space is another hurdle. Charters can identify private space and seek reimbursement from the city, or co-locate within traditional public schools.

The United Federation of Teachers opposes co-locations and is currently negotiating a new contract with the city. Any co-locations in the five boroughs require the approval of a city education panel with a majority of mayoral appointees.

Some charter critics have feared that Mayor Eric Adams would take a more welcoming approach to charters, like former Mayor Michael Bloomberg. But recent co-location efforts have had a mixed response under the Adams administration.

While the education panel approved two Success Academy co-locations in November and December, recent efforts by Success Academy to co-locate at schools in Queens and the Bronx spurred protests and were tabled by the administration.