Mayor Eric Adams is urging New Yorkers to limit their time outdoors on Wednesday, and city schools have canceled all outdoor activities as a blanket of bad air engulfs the city and surrounding areas. “Currently, we are taking precautions out of an abundance of caution to protect New Yorkers’ health until we are able to get a greater sense of future air quality reports,” the mayor’s office said in a statement late Tuesday. The city issued a health advisory for Wednesday and the mayor is expected to brief the public later in the morning. The smoky haze descended on the Northeast from blazing wildfires in eastern Canada, covering swaths of New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Delaware. A stalled nor’easter in Maine is blocking the jet stream from following its normal movement, funneling the air mass south.

How to safe stay in unhealthy air Smoke from the Quebec and Ontario fires is blanketing the East Coast, bringing fine particulate matter that can lodge itself deep in the lungs. Public health experts say some basic precautionary measures can limit your exposure. Wear a mask: Public health experts say wearing any well-fitting mask is beneficial, but N95s and KN95s will offer the most protection against fine particulate matter entering the lungs. Stay indoors: The best way to avoid smoke exposure is to stay indoors and keep the windows closed. In this case, air conditioning and air purifiers are our friends. Avoid strenuous exercise: If you are outdoors, avoid heavy exercise as this will force you to breathe in extra amounts of the toxins more deeply. Go easy on the jogging, tennis, and even pickleball.

The result? A thick smog that makes it hard to breathe and smells like one big campfire. While New York City public schools are still open, they will not be offering any outdoor activities on Wednesday — no recess, field days or sports, according to a tweet from the city’s Department of Education. Adams also urged caution for older adults and small children, who may be more sensitive to the air particles. New Jersey likewise issued an air quality warning for Tuesday through Wednesday.