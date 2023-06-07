Mayor Eric Adams is urging New Yorkers to limit their time outdoors on Wednesday, and city schools have canceled all outdoor activities as a blanket of bad air engulfs the city and surrounding areas.
“Currently, we are taking precautions out of an abundance of caution to protect New Yorkers’ health until we are able to get a greater sense of future air quality reports,” the mayor’s office said in a statement late Tuesday. The city issued a health advisory for Wednesday and the mayor is expected to brief the public later in the morning.
The smoky haze descended on the Northeast from blazing wildfires in eastern Canada, covering swaths of New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Delaware. A stalled nor’easter in Maine is blocking the jet stream from following its normal movement, funneling the air mass south.
The result? A thick smog that makes it hard to breathe and smells like one big campfire.
While New York City public schools are still open, they will not be offering any outdoor activities on Wednesday — no recess, field days or sports, according to a tweet from the city’s Department of Education. Adams also urged caution for older adults and small children, who may be more sensitive to the air particles.
New Jersey likewise issued an air quality warning for Tuesday through Wednesday.
The most dangerous part of the bad air has to do with the fine particles it carries — microscopic droplets that can make their way into the lungs, worsening conditions like asthma or heart disease. Those with pre-existing respiratory problems are particularly vulnerable.
Fine particles are often present in exhaust from big vehicles, like trucks or construction equipment, but in this case they are the result of the wood and vegetation burned by the wildfires.
At 10 p.m. Tuesday, New York City hit 218 on the Air Quality Index, which translates to “very unhealthy” according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. A “healthy” range is from 0-50.
By Wednesday morning, conditions in the city had improved slightly, hovering in the simply “unhealthy” range.
The air quality is expected to deteriorate again later Wednesday afternoon.