The nor'easter that hit New York City and surrounding areas on Friday and Saturday will leave behind plenty of snow to clean up, along with frigid conditions that could lead to icing over the next few days.

Garett Argianas, a meteorologist, said temperatures will feel like they're in the single digits on Sunday. This can make snow and ice difficult to remove and leave those outdoors without proper protection vulnerable to frostbite.

"A cold day is ahead on Sunday. We're looking at temperatures that should make it up into the 20s. And it's going to be breezy," Argianas said. "So you need to dress for wind shows mainly in the single digits and lower teens."

Temperatures won't be above freezing until Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The plummeting temperatures will pose a danger to people exposed to the elements, said Jackie Bray, the state's Commissioner of the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.

"It is going to be very cold [Saturday night] after the storm, and through the day on Sunday and into Monday," Bray said at a press conference with Gov. Kathy Hochul Saturday. "We're going to see wind chill in this area drop to between zero and -10." People need to stay alert for signs of hypothermia and to "cover all of your exposed skin if you're going to go out," Bray said.

The city and Suffolk County have opened warming shelters, which can be found by calling 311. Nassau County residents who need a warming shelter should call 866-927-6233.

Hochul said the below-freezing temperatures also mean fully clearing the snow and ice from roadways will take longer.

"The ice will take longer to go away because of the frozen temperatures, the frigid temperatures and again, wind chills of zero to -10 are dangerous for people but they're also very challenging for people to salt and get the roads safe again so they're not slippery," Hochul said. "We're not going to be out of this for a number of days."

Mayor Eric Adams said Saturday that the city's mass transit systems were running close to normal. The Long Island Rail Road was suspended Saturday morning but MTA CEO and Chair Janno Lieber said operations will resume Sunday. Expect delays.