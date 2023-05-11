Fabien Levy, the mayor’s press secretary, said a bus departed on Thursday morning. A Spectrum News reporter based in the Hudson Valley later tweeted a video of the men arriving at the Crossroads Hotel in the town of Newburgh, roughly 70 miles outside of New York City.

“We could potentially get thousands of people a day in our city,” Adams said.

Adams sent the bus despite the vociferous objections of officials in Orange and Rockland counties. On Thursday, he told reporters that he expects the number of migrants to grow after the pandemic-era border policy known as Title 42 officially expires at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday.

Several dozen migrants from New York City arrived at a hotel in Orange County by bus on Thursday morning as part of Mayor Eric Adams’ plan to stem the overcrowding of emergency shelters by sending adult migrant men to suburban counties outside the five boroughs.

One photo showed a group of supporters holding signs, including one that read, “Humanity knows no borders.”

The reception sharply contrasted with the previous day's scene, when local authorities spent the day staking out the hotel. They said they were there to enforce a local state of emergency Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus issued earlier this week to prevent hotels and short-term rental properties from taking in migrants.

In a statement, Neuhaus, a Republican, chided the mayor about the chaotic situation.

“Last night, both the state and city assured the town of Newburgh and Orange County that no buses with asylum-seekers would be here until further notice,” he said. “The process has been a disorganized disaster and the blame lies with the mayor of New York, who originally opened the door for as many undocumented immigrants as possible to his self-proclaimed sanctuary city, and the governor.”

On Wednesday, Neuhaus told Gothamist that City Hall informed him of its plans to bus migrants to the city’s northern suburbs on Friday but that he had struggled to get details from the Adams administration.

Legal experts have told Gothamist that attempts to prevent people from relocating upstate were unconstitutional.

“A locality cannot ban people from coming into their communities under the U.S. Constitution,” said Ross Sandler, a professor at New York Law School. “The city can legally purchase or rent housing wherever it is offered by private owners so long as the money is budgeted by the city.”

Meanwhile, in neighboring Rockland County, a state judge earlier this week issued a temporary restraining order to prevent a hotel from housing migrants from New York City.

As a result, Levy said the city decided against sending any migrants to Rockland County “for now.”

A hearing on the temporary restraining order is scheduled for Monday.

Officials said that the city would seek to transport only single adult men who volunteer to leave.

Under the plan, the city will fund their hotel stay for four months.

Jon Campbell and Arun Venugopal contributed reporting.