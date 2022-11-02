Investigators at the Manhattan District Attorney’s office seized the phone of Department of Buildings Commissioner Eric Ulrich and questioned him in connection with an illegal gambling probe, according to reports from the New York Times and The Daily News.

The nature of the probe was not immediately apparent, and it wasn’t clear if Ulrich was a target, or whether he was more peripheral to the investigation. A spokesperson for District Attorney Alvin Bragg didn’t return a request for comment immediately.

Ulrich, a former City Council member, was appointed to lead the buildings department by Mayor Eric Adams this spring. The Times reported, citing sources, that the DA’s investigation had to do with conduct that occurred before Ulrich's time in the Adams administration.

Fabien Levy, a spokesperson for the mayor’s office didn’t return a request for comment immediately, but told the Times that City Hall was unaware of the probe and Ulrich would remain in his position.,

Over the years, Ulrich has made headlines in connection to gambling. In 2016, the Daily News wrote that he reported on an annual disclosure form submitted to the city’s Conflicts of Interest Board that he’d won between $5,000 and $47,999 in gambling spoils.

Two years later, Ulrich wrote a letter in support of a purported Bonanno crime family associate Robert Pisani during the man’s sentencing in a conspiracy case involving an illegal gambling ring, the Daily News reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.